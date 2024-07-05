Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 150,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.20. 1,022,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,525 shares of company stock worth $110,064,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

