Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,478. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

