Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 51,638 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 915.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.83. 15,167,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

