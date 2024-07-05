Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 723 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.71. 1,365,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.31. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.