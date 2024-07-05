Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 104,522 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,522 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 1,801,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

