Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.