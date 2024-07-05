Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.