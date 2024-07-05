TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Up 5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 12,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 59,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

TDH Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

About TDH

(Get Free Report)

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.