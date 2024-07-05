Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Target were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,232,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 401,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.