Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells $1,290,069.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

