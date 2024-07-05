Syscoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $79.25 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,251.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00565739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00061413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 790,721,104 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.