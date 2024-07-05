Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 2,308,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,429. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

