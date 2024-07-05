Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,021 shares of company stock worth $23,140,653. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $14.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

