Strike Trading Down 21.9% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $26.43 million and $1.46 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for $5.14 or 0.00009258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,144,396 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

