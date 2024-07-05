Streakk (STKK) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $208,471.43 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02084714 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

