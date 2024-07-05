Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.