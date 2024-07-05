Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.41. 568,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

