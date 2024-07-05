StockNews.com Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Buy

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,605. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.