StockNews.com Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $46,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $16,100,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 488.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 748,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 621,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2,552.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 522,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

