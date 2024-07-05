StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
BDL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.