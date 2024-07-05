StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $685,048.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

