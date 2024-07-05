StockNews.com Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $265.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $292.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

