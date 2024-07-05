StockNews.com Downgrades Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

