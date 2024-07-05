StockNews.com Downgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.