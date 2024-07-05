Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 32,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 23,384 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Up 12.4 %

M stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

