Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 27,721 call options on the company. This is an increase of 89% compared to the typical volume of 14,658 call options.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,731. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

