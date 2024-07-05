Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 5th (APO, CDNA, CIX, IGT, JAZZ, MMSI, NSIT, NVDA, PWFL, RF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 5th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Softcat (LON:SCT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,490 ($18.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,950 ($24.66).

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

