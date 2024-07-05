Steve Wadey Sells 155,335 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($868,429.93).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($616,197.42).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey purchased 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($184.97).

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($193.90).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($188.59).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,870.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.63. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.42).

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Several analysts have commented on QQ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.70) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.79).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QQ

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.