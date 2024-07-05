StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
StealthGas Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GASS opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
