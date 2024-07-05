Status Price Hits $0.0205 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $79.54 million and $5.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,915.34 or 0.99589539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01946129 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $5,763,202.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.