Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,877,107 shares in the company, valued at $102,338,695.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,745 shares of company stock valued at $22,566,625. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. 335,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,893. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.