Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

