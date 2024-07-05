Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

SPR stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

