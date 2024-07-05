SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,041. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

