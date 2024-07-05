SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,010 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,330. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

Enbridge last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

