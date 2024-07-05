SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $9,539,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 17,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $358,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,188. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

