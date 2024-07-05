SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,353. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $446.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.