SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 84,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 137.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,809,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,771,672. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.