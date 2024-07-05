SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.93. 3,519,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

