SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,555 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.50. 258,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

