SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 474,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 144,954 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $27.69.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.