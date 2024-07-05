SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,139.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.90. The stock had a trading volume of 670,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,277. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.