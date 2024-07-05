SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.16

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 4731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $775.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

