SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 458,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 310,205 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $21.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

