Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sound Group and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GDS has a consensus target price of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Sound Group.

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $2.24 billion 0.01 $12.54 million $0.99 2.53 GDS $1.40 billion 1.49 -$606.18 million ($3.21) -3.41

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group N/A N/A N/A GDS -41.33% -8.70% -2.35%

Summary

Sound Group beats GDS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.