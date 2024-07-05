SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.31

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 144902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,863,000 after purchasing an additional 894,411 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.