SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.31

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 144902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF
About SoFi Select 500 ETF
The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Select 500 ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.