Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $27.18. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 15,362 shares traded.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 217,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $364,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

