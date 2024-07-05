Skye Bioscience’s (SKYE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 1.3 %

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

