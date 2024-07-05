Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €73.55 ($79.09) and last traded at €73.05 ($78.55). Approximately 15,991 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.80 ($78.28).

Siltronic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.00.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

