Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $135.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

