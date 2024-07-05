Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 5.2%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 405,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE ACA opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 272.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

